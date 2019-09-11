At our house, we love to eat baked salmon fillets. Sometimes I use a recipe and sometimes I just use what I have on hand.
I often brush the fish with olive oil, sprinkle it with fresh or dried dill and finish it with a squeeze of lemon juice. I’ve also been known to just brush the fillets with some good maple syrup and pop it in the oven.
Monday night, I tried a new recipe and I think it’s my new favorite. Maybe I was just really, really hungry but I think this is the best salmon I’ve ever made.
If you don’t like salmon or you think you don’t like salmon, you must try this recipe. If your memories of salmon consist of the croquettes your mother made when you were a kid, this is not that recipe.
I served this over a bed of long grain and wild rice (from a box) and some fresh asparagus that I blanched and shocked in a water bath, then finished in a saute pan with some olive oil and a squeeze of lemon juice.
If you’re making this for company, you could use a 1 1/2-pound piece of salmon for a stunning presentation.
BAKED SALMON WITH GARLIC AND DIJON
4 (6-ounce) salmon fillets, skin removed
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
3 garlic cloves, finely minced
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 lemon, sliced in 4 rings
Arrange salmon fillets on a greased foil-lined baking sheet.
In a small bowl, whisk together parsley, garlic, olive oil, lemon juice, Dijon, salt and pepper. Spread the mixture over the top and sides of the salmon, then top each piece with a slice of lemon.
Bake at 450 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes or until just cooked through and flaky. Do not overcook. Serves 4.