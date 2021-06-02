With the long Memorial Day weekend, we had a lot of time to prepare tasty dishes on the grill.
On Monday, we made traditional Memorial Day fare – hamburgers and hotdogs, but on Sunday we went in a different direction.
The summer issue of Cuisine at Home magazine had an interesting twist on a pork tenderloin – in the form of a satay in a delicious marinade.
We served these with a traditional Southern cucumber salad – sliced cukes and onions in a cold cucumber/water bath. It just doesn’t get any better than this for a summer meal.
ASIAN PORK SATAYS
Oil for grill
1 (8-ounce) jar hoisin sauce
1/2 cup chili garlic sauce
1/4 cup honey
1/2 cup rice vinegar, divided
2 tablespoons sesame oil
Salt
1 (1-pound) pork tenderloin, trimmed
2 cups water
1 cup medium-grain raw rice
1/2 cup frozen green peas
Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Brush grill grate with oil.
In a saucepan over medium heat, simmer hoisin, chili garlic sauce, honey, 1/4 cup vinegar, oil and a pinch of salt. Cook 5 minutes, then set aside to cool.
Cut pork tenderloin lengthwise into thirds, then in half crosswise to make a total of 6 pieces. Slice each piece in half lengthwise to make a total of 12 strips, each 4- to 6-inches long. Toss pork strips in the marinade, then thread each strip onto a skewer.
For the rice, boil water and salt in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir in rice, cover, reduce heat, and simmer until tender and liquid is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Off heat, stir in peas and remaining 1/4 cup vinegar and fluff the rice.
Grill satays, covered, until cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes per side, basting with marinade after flipping satays. Serve satays over rice. Makes 4 servings.