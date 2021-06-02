With the long Memorial Day weekend, we had a lot of time to prepare tasty dishes on the grill.

On Monday, we made traditional Memorial Day fare – hamburgers and hotdogs, but on Sunday we went in a different direction.

The summer issue of Cuisine at Home magazine had an interesting twist on a pork tenderloin – in the form of a satay in a delicious marinade.

We served these with a traditional Southern cucumber salad – sliced cukes and onions in a cold cucumber/water bath. It just doesn’t get any better than this for a summer meal.

ASIAN PORK SATAYS

Oil for grill

1 (8-ounce) jar hoisin sauce

1/2 cup chili garlic sauce

1/4 cup honey

1/2 cup rice vinegar, divided

2 tablespoons sesame oil

Salt

1 (1-pound) pork tenderloin, trimmed

2 cups water

1 cup medium-grain raw rice

1/2 cup frozen green peas

Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Brush grill grate with oil.

In a saucepan over medium heat, simmer hoisin, chili garlic sauce, honey, 1/4 cup vinegar, oil and a pinch of salt. Cook 5 minutes, then set aside to cool.

Cut pork tenderloin lengthwise into thirds, then in half crosswise to make a total of 6 pieces. Slice each piece in half lengthwise to make a total of 12 strips, each 4- to 6-inches long. Toss pork strips in the marinade, then thread each strip onto a skewer.

For the rice, boil water and salt in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir in rice, cover, reduce heat, and simmer until tender and liquid is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Off heat, stir in peas and remaining 1/4 cup vinegar and fluff the rice.

Grill satays, covered, until cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes per side, basting with marinade after flipping satays. Serve satays over rice. Makes 4 servings.

