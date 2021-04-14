We hosted lunch Easter Sunday at our home a couple of weeks ago. It wasn't anything elaborate – roasted turkey breast, sliced ham, scalloped potatoes, asparagus, deviled eggs and rolls.
My mother-in-law provided the asparagus – it was topped with sliced pimientos and lemon slices and cooked to perfection. My new daughter-in-law made a delicious peanut butter and chocolate pie for dessert.
Usually we don't eat this meal until 2 or 3 in the afternoon, but it was also the final day of the Masters golf tournament, and we wanted to be done in time to catch live coverage on TV.
Because we planned to serve at noon, we didn't want to eat a big breakfast. So the day before, I made a batch of sausage balls, figuring we'd snack on those Sunday morning and share them with guests then they arrived.
I tried a new recipe, which uses pimiento cheese instead of shredded Cheddar. I picked up a 12-ounce carton from West End Deli – our favorite outside homemade – at the grocery store.
I got so busy Easter morning that I forgot to serve the sausage balls when everybody arrived. Fortunately, my son sniffed them out. I found him in the kitchen, munching away.
"You really ought to put these out for everyone to try," he said.
Thanks, son.
SPICY PIMIENTO CHEESE SAUSAGE BALLS
1 pound spicy ground breakfast sausage
1 1/2 cups prepared pimiento cheese
2 1/2 cups baking mix, such as Bisquick
2 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley
Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and mix well. Shape mixture into 1-inch balls and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake at 350 degrees until lightly golden and firm, about 15 to 20 minutes. Makes 3 to 4 dozen.