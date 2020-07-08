Over the long 4th of July weekend, we had planned to grill some shish kebabs, but I got lazy. Rainy afternoons and hours of “Home Town” reruns will do that to a person.
Because I’d already bought the ingredients for the grilled skewers, I had to find some way to use them. This chicken dish I found using tri-colored bell peppers fit the bill.
This dish was flavorful and creamy and satisfying. Mine was a little thick so I thinned it with some pasta water. The recipe makes a lot, so either invite close family to eat with you or bring a big appetite to the table. And leftovers reheat beautifully.
CHICKEN PEPPER PASTA
6 tablespoons butter
1 onion, chopped
1 red pepper, chopped
1 yellow pepper, chopped
1 orange pepper, chopped
1 teaspoon garlic, minced
3 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut in strips
1 tablespoon fresh tarragon, minced
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
3/4 cup half-and-half
1 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 (7-ounce) package vermicelli, cooked (reserve some pasta water)
Melt butter in a skillet until sizzling; stir in onion, peppers and garlic. Cook over medium-high heat 2 to 3 minutes or until peppers are crisp-tender. Remove vegetables from skillet with a slotted spoon and set aside.
Add chicken, tarragon, salt and pepper to skillet. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, 7 to 9 minutes or until chicken is golden and tender.
Add vegetables, half-and-half and cheeses to chicken mixture. Reduce heat to medium; continue cooking 3 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Add vermicelli; toss gently to coat. If mixture is too thick, thin with some reserved pasta water. Serves 4 to 6.