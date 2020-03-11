Last weekend was so beautiful we just had to dust off the charcoal grill. On Saturday night, my husband cooked some steaks (to perfection, I might add) and on Sunday we had shrimp.
I’ve eaten grilled shrimp in restaurants before but I don’t believe I’ve ever had them at home. I looked online for recipes and found several that had similar ingredients – lemon juice, garlic, parsley. In the end, it came down to two recipes: one used olive oil and other one called for butter. I made the healthier choice and went for the one with olive oil.
I didn’t serve the shrimp over pasta or rice, which were recommended. We just put the skewers on our plates alongside some grilled tomato bruschetta, poured a glass of chilled white wine and pretended we were in Italy.
GRILLED SHRIMP SKEWERS
1/4 cup olive oil
2 tablespoons lemon juice
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
Lemon wedges for serving
Place the olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, Italian seasoning and garlic in a resealable plastic bag. Seal and shake to combine. Add the shrimp to the bag and seal. Toss to coat evenly with the marinade.
Marinate for at least 15 minutes or up to 2 hours. Thread the shrimp onto skewers. Cook on grill over medium-high heat for 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until shrimp are pink and opaque. Remove from grill, sprinkle with parsley and serve with lemon wedges. Serves 4.
Oven directions: Place the shrimp skewers on a sheet pan coated with cooking spray. Broil for 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until shrimp are pink and opaque.