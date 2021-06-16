My daughter, Mary Langford, got married last weekend in an outdoor ceremony on a farm in Como. Everything was perfect, except the weather.
Fortunately, it didn’t rain on us, but a heat index of 105 on Saturday made for an interesting evening. Once the “I do’s” were done, the men changed out of suits and ties into shorts, and women pulled carefully coifed hairdos into ponytails. Before long, folks were jumping in the lake to cool off.
My sister-in-law, Pat, and her husband, Chris, traveled from Chicago for the wedding, and spent a couple of extra nights in Tupelo. On Monday evening, they cooked dinner for Charlie and me, and served this bread salad as a dressy accompaniment to grilled steaks and steamed asparagus.
PANZANELLA
4 ounces grape tomatoes
2 Persian cucumbers
1 ounce pitted niçoise or kalamata olives
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
Salt and pepper
1 small baguette, cut in cubes
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
Halve the tomatoes and place in a large bowl. Quarter the cucumbers lengthwise, then cut crosswise into 1/2-inch pieces and add to bowl. Roughly chop the olives and add to bowl. Add vinegar and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and stir to coat.
In a medium non-stick pan, heat remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil on medium-high until hot. Add the diced baguette; season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, 7 to 9 minutes, or until browned and toasted. Transfer to the bowl of prepared vegetables. Add the mayonnaise, cheese and Italian seasoning; stir to combine. Taste, then season with salt and pepper. Makes 2 generous servings.