Last week, my husband and I set a new family record. Over a six-day period, we spent a total of 95 cents – and that’s because he bought a cup of coffee at work.
Like the rest of you, we were stuck at home during the snow and ice, eating whatever was in the house. Charlie ventured to work and back, but made no stops for groceries. We made do with what we had.
That also meant we made the most of leftovers – nothing went in the trash – which is how Charlie ended up making a delicious frittata for supper one night.
We always have eggs in the house, so that was the base. Then he rummaged through the fridge and found a variety of shredded cheeses, along with some deli ham. The crowning touch was a handful of cooked asparagus spears left over from dinner the night before.
He whipped it all together and had dinner on the table in no time. My contribution was to bake some tater tots I found in the bottom of the freezer to serve alongside the main course. It was a special, memorable meal.
I’d love to hear how you were creative during the snowstorm!
SNOWDAY FRITTATA
6 large eggs
1/4 cup milk
1/4 teaspoon salt
8 to 10 stalks cooked asparagus, chopped in 1-inch pieces
5 to 6 slices deli ham, chopped
1/2 cup Mexican-cheese blend shredded cheese
1/2 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese
1 tablespoon butter
Beat eggs with milk and salt. Fold in asparagus, ham and cheeses.
Melt butter over medium heat in an oven-safe nonstick skillet. Pour in egg mixture and cook over medium heat until the sides of the frittata get firm and the middle is bubbly, 3 to 4 minutes.
Transfer pan to the oven and bake at 425 degrees until eggs are set, about 2 to 3 minutes. Run under the broiler to brown the top, if desired. Serves 4.