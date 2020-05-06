My baby got engaged six weeks ago. Popping the question didn’t go quite as planned, but she said yes, and that’s all that matters.
There was no fanfare, no big party. In fact, there wasn’t even a small party. It’s tough to get engaged in the middle of a worldwide pandemic.
Patrick’s fiancee, Alyssa, is an elementary schoolteacher, and because she’s been kicked out of her classroom for now, she’s been spending extra time in Canton with him.
To my delight, they’ve discovered they like to cook together. Almost every week, they tell us about a new recipe they’ve tried.
Last weekend, Patrick said Alyssa hit it out of the park with these cheesy tacos she prepared. She got the recipe from the Sweet Little Bluebird food blog.
I can’t wait to see what these two cook up next!
QUESO CHICKEN TACOS
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 packet taco seasoning
1 can Ro-tel tomatoes
1 (4-ounce) can mild diced green chiles
1/2 cup chicken broth
3/4 cup salsa con queso
Taco shells, hard or soft
Lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, etc.
Lightly spray slow-cooker with non-stick cooking spray.
Place chicken in single layer in a slow cooker and sprinkle evenly with taco seasoning. Combine Ro-tel, chiles and chicken broth and mix well. Pour evenly over chicken. Cook on low for 6 to 8 hours, or on high for 3 to 4 hours. Cooking times may vary depending on your slow cooker.
When ready, drain excess liquid leaving 3 to 4 tablespoons behind, then shred chicken using two forks. Add queso and gently mix with chicken, coating chicken evenly. Cover and cook on low for 20 minutes or until heated through. Serve in taco shells and add your favorite toppings.