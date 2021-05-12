Last Wednesday was my 58th birthday. I don’t mind telling my age. I’ve reached the point in my life where, A) I wish I were 65, and B) I’m grateful for every day I’m given.
One of our kids and her family sent me flowers and a gift card for a local grocery store with the note, “Dinner is on us.”
Now, when a child wants you to treat yourself, it is not the time to purchase frozen chicken tenders and crinkle-cut fries. No, clearly she wanted me to have filet mignon.
So I bought two (6-ounce) beef tenderloins and a couple of baking potatoes. Tired of asparagus and green beans, I bought a bag of fresh spinach to complete the meal. I originally thought I’d try my hand at creamed spinach or even a spinach souffle, but opted for a healthier sautéed spinach instead.
This side dish was quick to make and very flavorful. I enjoyed it immensely. My husband, Charlie, said it was good, but not his favorite – he thought it was a little strong.
However, when he threw the leftovers into a frittata a couple of days later, he quickly changed his tune.
SAUTÉED SPINACH
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 medium sweet onion, chopped
1 to 4 teaspoons minced garlic, depending on preference
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 teaspoon soy sauce
1 (10-ounce) bag fresh spinach, stems trimmed
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onion and saute for 4 minutes. Add garlic and butter, and saute until the onion starts to brown.
Add soy sauce and stir well. Add spinach and use tongs to gently toss to mix with the sautéed onion mixture. Cook until spinach is wilted. Season with salt and pepper. Serves 3 to 4.