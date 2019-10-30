TUPELO • Organizers of the St. James Ladies Club Food Bazaar and Rummage Sale are gearing up for this year’s annual event.
The sale will be Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in the Catholic Life Center located on the north side of the church on North Gloster.
“This year we’re only having tamales and baked goods,” said Raquel Thompson, organizer.
Here’s the recipe for one of the cakes that will be available for purchase.
STRAWBERRY CAKE
CAKE
1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter, softened
1 3/4 cups sugar
5 large egg whites, room temperature
2 1/2 cups sifted all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
2 drops red food coloring
1/3 cup sour cream
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
1/2 cup whole milk
1/2 cup reduced strawberry puree
STRAWBERRY CREAM
CHEESE FROSTING
1 cup frozen dried strawberries
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese
1 stick unsalted butter
3 cups confectioners’ sugar
1 to 2 tablespoons milk
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon salt
For the cake, beat butter and sugar together for 2 minutes until smooth and creamy; add eggs. Slowly add flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt, then the food coloring. Add sour cream, vanilla, milk and strawberry puree and mix well.
Divide batter between two greased and floured 9-inch cake pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes or until done. Let cool.
For the frosting, use a food processor to blend the strawberries into a powdery crumb (you should have a 1/2 cup.) Add the cream cheese and beat until smooth. Add butter, sugar, milk, vanilla and salt and blend until smooth. Frost cake.