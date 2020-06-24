We’ve been intentionally eating a lot of chicken, fish and lean pork lately, but last week we got a hankering for some beef.
It had probably been a good month since we’d had beef so let me just say I was shocked – and not pleasantly – when I saw the prices in the grocery store.
I wanted a lean cut of London broil, which usually runs around $6 or $7 a pound. What I actually paid was closer to $12.50 a pound. Yikes!
After marinating the meat overnight, Charlie put it on the grill and the result was a tender treat. On another positive note, the beef weighed almost two pounds, so we were able to get several meals out of it.
TEQUILA LIME STEAK
1/2 cup fresh lime juice
1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
1/4 cup of tequila
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
4 minced garlic cloves or 2 teaspoons garlic powder
1 shallot, roughly chopped, or 1 teaspoon onion powder
1 jalapeno or serrano pepper, seeded and roughly chopped (optional)
1 handful cilantro leaves (optional)
1 London broil or flank steak
Salt and pepper
Mix lime juice, Worcestershire sauce, tequila, black pepper, salt, garlic, shallot, jalapeno and cilantro, if using, in a large ziptop bag or plastic storage container. Add the steak. Seal the bag or cover the container and refrigerate for several hours or overnight.
Heat grill to high. Remove steak from refrigerator and let sit on counter in the marinade for at least 30 minutes before grilling. Remove it from the marinade, and sprinkle both sides with the salt and pepper. Discard marinade. Grill steak for 4 to 5 minutes each side over direct heat. Remove from the heat, and let rest for 5 minutes on a cutting board. Slice thinly against the grain and serve.