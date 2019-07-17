I found a recipe last week that promised to be delicious, easy and inexpensive to make. It delivered big-time, but there is a caveat.
Because we cook a lot of Asian-flavored meals, I keep a cabinet full of traditional staples, like oyster sauce, Sriracha, sesame oil and rice vinegar. If you had to go out and buy all of these to make this meal, it’s not exactly going to be cheap.
But if you enjoy it as much as we did, then the investment in the condiments will be worth it because you’ll find yourself making this over and over again.
I used 96 percent lean ground beef and it cooked up beautifully. The recipe said it serves four, but we easily got six meals out of it, with the leftovers just getting better and better.
QUICK RAMEN NOODLE STIR-FRY
2 (3-ounce) packages instant ramen noodles, flavor packets discarded
1/3 cup beef stock
1/4 cup oyster sauce
1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
1 teaspoon Sriracha
1 tablespoon sesame oil
1 pound lean ground beef
1 cup diced sweet onion
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon fresh minced ginger
3 green onions, thinly sliced
1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds
Boil ramen noodles until tender, about 3 to 4 minutes; rinse with cold water and drain well.
In a medium bowl, whisk together beef stock, oyster sauce, rice wine vinegar and Sriracha.
Heat sesame oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add ground beef and onion and cook until beef is brown and crumbly. Stir in garlic and ginger until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in beef stock mixture, scraping any browned bits from the bottom of the skillet. Stir in ramen noodles until heated through, 1 to 2 minutes. Serve immediately, garnished with green onions and sesame seeds. Serves 6.