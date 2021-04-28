We tried a new recipe for supper Monday night, and it is a real keeper. Charlie and I tag-teamed the meal – I prepared the cheesy stuffing and some brown rice as a side, and he did the actual cooking of the chicken.
This came together really quickly. The prep work took about 10 minutes and the cooking less than 20.
Not only was this absolutely delicious – think warm spinach dip wrapped in tender chicken – but it also made for a stunning presentation. It's the kind of dish that's easy enough to prepare for a weeknight, but fancy enough to serve to company.
CHEESY SPINACH STUFFED CHICKEN
4 ounces cream cheese, cold
1 tablespoon mayonnaise
2 garlic cloves, pressed
1 1/2 cups baby spinach leaves, chopped
1/4 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese
1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
3 large skinless, boneless chicken breasts
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Combine cream cheese, mayo and garlic with a fork, then stir in cheeses and spinach.
Lay chicken on a flat surface and cut a slit 3/4 of the way through. Stuff each breast with 1/3 of the mixture and seal horizontally with toothpicks. Combine salt, pepper, garlic powder and paprika and season both sides of chicken.
Heat oil in an oven-proof skillet over medium heat. Add chicken and sauté for 4 minutes per side until golden brown. Flip chicken again and transfer skillet to hot oven. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes until thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken registers 165 degrees. Let rest 5 minutes before slicing. Spoon pan juices over chicken to serve.