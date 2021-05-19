Now that my husband has retired, he has taken on the task of preparing most of the evening meals. I still cook on the weekends and maybe once during the week, but he shoulders most of the load now.
And that includes the grocery shopping, which is a good thing. And a bad thing. Or maybe just a different thing.
When I planned and shopped for our meals, I'd start with a protein, then add a starch and a green vegetable. So if we were having meatloaf, I'd buy ground turkey or beef, maybe some potatoes to boil and mash, and a package of frozen butterbeans or purple-hull peas.
When Charlie shops for dinner, he buys the protein. Period.
Last week, he texted me that he'd bought a whole chicken to barbecue for supper. When I asked him what he got with the chicken, he said, "A plastic bag."
Fortunately, we had cans of whole kernel corn and green beans in the cabinet, which he doctored expertly and turned out a delicious meal.
I haven't given up on him yet. But I also added corn and green beans to his grocery list.
BAKED BBQ CHICKEN
1 (3-pound) whole chicken, cut up
3/4 cup barbecue sauce, divided
Place chicken in a bowl and pour 1/2 cup of sauce over the top. Mix to combine and let it marinate up to 4 hours in the fridge.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place chicken on the sheet skin side down (reserve any sauce left in the bowl). Bake at 425 degrees for 25 minutes.
Flip the chicken over and baste the top with the leftover sauce in the bowl. Return the pan to the oven and bake another 25 minutes.
Turn oven to broil. Baste the top of the chicken with remaining 1/4 cup barbecue sauce and broil for 3 to 5 minutes, until the top is dark and caramelized. Serves 4 to 6.