My husband decided he wanted salmon one night last week, so he picked up a couple of fillets at the grocery store and had the skin removed.
My original thought was to brush them with butter and sprinkle them with lemon pepper and dried dill before roasting. But Charlie decided he wanted a more sweet dish.
We'd done salmon before with a maple glaze, but I couldn't find that recipe, so I started looking for something similar. I didn't want to go back to the grocery store, so I only looked at recipes where I had the ingredients on hand.
For the recipe below, the only thing we didn't have was fresh ginger, so I substituted ground. I also skipped the scallions and toasted sesame seeds, but I'm sure they make a delicious addition.
This marinade makes a lot of sauce, so we served it over basmati rice so we could enjoy every drop.
Sliced scallions and toasted sesame seeds (optional)
Place the salmon in an 8x8-inch greased glass baking dish. Combine brown sugar, bourbon, soy sauce, ginger, lime juice, garlic and pepper and pour over fish. Cover and marinate in refrigerator 1 1/2 hours, turning occasionally.
When ready to cook, place dish on the center rack in a 400-degree oven and bake for 15 minutes. Turn oven to broil, and broil fish 2 to 3 minutes more. Remove from oven. Drizzle fillets with sauce. Garnish with onions and sesame seeds, if desired. Serves 2.