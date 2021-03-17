On Saturday, I had decided to make a fancy chicken dish I’d found in an old cookbook. I just needed to run to the store and pick up about three things.
But then my husband and I got sucked into The Player’s Championship, and once we start watching golf, all bets are off the table. So I surveyed the freezer.
I found a pound of ground beef and a bag of frozen tater tots. Originally, I thought I’d make sloppy Joes with tots on the side, but then Charlie suggested we try something we’d never made before: a tater tot casserole.
I know. I’ve probably published two dozen tater tot casserole recipes over the past 20 years, but never tried a single one. I went online and found you can put everything in one from green beans to corn, but we decided to go with a basic recipe.
Now, this wasn’t the gourmet chicken dish I’d intended to make Saturday, but it was warm and filling and definitely kid-friendly. And it reheated nicely.
TATER TOT CASSEROLE
1 pound ground beef
1/2 sweet onion, diced
2 teaspoons minced garlic
Salt and pepper
1 can cream of mushroom soup
16 ounces frozen tater tots
1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
Cook and stir ground beef, onion and garlic in a large skillet over medium heat until no longer pink and completely browned, 7 to 10 minutes; season with a pinch of salt and black pepper. Stir in the mushroom soup; pour the mixture into a greased 9x13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese.
Layer the tots evenly over the cheese. Bake at 350 degrees until the tots are golden brown and hot, about 40 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Return to oven briefly to let cheese melt. Serves 6.