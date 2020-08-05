I had every intention of swinging by the grocery store after work last Thursday to pick up something for supper, but by the end of the day I was too pooped. So I started thinking about what I had at home to make do.
My husband and I recently bought a food vacuum sealer and just last weekend we put three packs of tilapia in the freezer. I decided to start there.
Wanting something easy, I Googled tilapia foil packets. The recipe that came up as most popular, in several versions, involved tomatoes. I knew I had a dozen homegrown cherry tomatoes on the kitchen counter and everything else fell into place.
Fortunately, we always keep fresh garlic, lemons and capers on hand and our basil is flourishing on the deck. Voila. Dinner.
I served this over orzo and drizzled the packet juices over the fish and pasta. The meal was stunning.
MEDITERRANEAN TILAPIA PACKETS
2 tilapia fillets
Salt and pepper
12 cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil
1 clove garlic, minced
4 to 5 basil leaves, chopped
2 teaspoons capers, drained
Juice of 1/2 lemon
Tear off two pieces of heavy-duty aluminum foil, about 18 inches long each. Place one tilapia fillet in the center of each sheet. Sprinkle fish with salt and pepper.
In a small bowl, combine tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, basil and capers. Top the fillets with equal amounts of the tomato mixture. Squeeze lemon juice over the fillets.
Fold the foil over the fillets and roll up the edges to create a seal. Place on a baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork. Carefully remove fish from foil to serve and drizzle any juices over fish.