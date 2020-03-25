Like many of you, I went to the grocery stores last week and stocked up on some pantry staples and meat for the freezer. The new coronavirus is, well, new to us and we don’t know quite what to expect. A timetable for normalcy eludes us.
The experts are saying use your perishable foods first, which makes sense. Things like white potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots and onions will keep for a while, but lettuce, spinach and fresh berries need to be eaten right away.
If your bananas are getting too ripe to enjoy, throw them in the freezer and pull them out later to use in banana bread. And speaking of bread, if you have a couple of loaves of white or wheat bread sitting around, it’s best to store it in the freezer. The refrigerator will dry it out.
I’ve used almost of my perishable food already. Now, we’re mostly cooking from the pantry or freezer. This five-ingredient pasta dish is quick, easy and filling (although it doesn’t have much protein). I keep Parmesan cheese on hand, so that’s what I use.
ONE-POT CACIO E PEPE
12 ounces dried spaghetti
1 (32-ounce) box chicken broth
1/2 cup water
3/4 cup grated Pecorino-Romano or Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving
2 teaspoons coarsely ground black pepper
Place spaghetti, chicken broth and water in a large pot. Bring to a boil over high heat and cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the pasta has absorbed all but about 2/3 cup liquid, about 9 minutes. Add grated cheese and black pepper, and continue cooking, stirring constantly, until the pasta is coated with a silky sauce, about 2 minutes. Serve immediately, topping with more cheese, if desired. Leftovers can be refrigerated in an airtight container up to 4 days. Serves 4 to 6.