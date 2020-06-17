When I interviewed Jima Alexander a few weeks ago as a Cook of the Week, she told me one of her favorite cookbooks is “A Taste of Heaven” from Harrisburg Baptist Church in Tupelo.
Several years ago, I spoke at a Merry Makers luncheon at Harrisburg at the request of Cecilia Palmer and afterward, Cecilia gave me a copy of the cookbook.
I have to confess, I put the book on a shelf and never opened it, until last week. When I saw how many recipes Jima had enjoyed from it, I pulled it down and read it cover to cover. I immediately found a half-dozen recipes I wanted to try.
The first one I made is from Jennie Hannah and it’s for the cutest little cinnamon rolls that use only a handful of ingredients.
My problem with regular cinnamon rolls is that they’re so large, I get three or four bites in and I don’t want anymore. These little cinnamon rolls are perfect: one roll, one bite. Eat two or three and you’re done. (Unless you’re my son, who ate a dozen of them and he’s not even a big cinnamon roll fan.)
TINY CINNAMON ROLLS
Sugar and cinnamon
1 tube crescent rolls
1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar
2 teaspoons milk
1 drop vanilla extract
Combine sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl and stir well to combine. (I used 2 tablespoons sugar and a scant 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon).
Separate crescent rolls into 4 rectangles and pinch seams together. Sprinkle sugar/cinnamon mixture over each rectangle and roll the long side into four 6-inch rolls. Slice each roll into 6 pieces.
Place cinnamon rolls in a greased round cake pan. Bake at 375 degrees for about 12 minutes or until done. Combine confectioners’ sugar, milk and vanilla and mix until smooth. Drizzle icing over warm rolls. Makes 24.