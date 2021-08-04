There’s no real recipe in today’s column, just some ramblings and a hodgepodge of things that have been on my mind.
First, figs. They’re in season right now, and they don’t keep but a few days, so you have to get creative to use them quickly (as opposed to making fig preserves).
A generous neighbor, Carmen Cristo, shared a bag of figs with us this weekend, and I put them to good use.
For one appetizer, I cut the stem off each fig and made a little cross mark in its place. I pushed in sliced almonds and drizzled them with a rich balsamic vinegar and some honey. I arranged them in an iron skillet around a small camembert cheese round, about 5 ounces, and baked them at 350 degrees until the cheese oozed into the skillet when pierced with a knife.
For another app, we stuffed the figs with little chunks of bleu cheese, wrapped them in prosciutto, and baked them at 350 degrees until the prosciutto was crispy.
Now, for cherry tomatoes. Our plants have been prolific this summer, and there are only so many times you can eat tomatoes on a salad. My husband, Charlie, took a nod from a restaurant in New Orleans that serves them for breakfast.
He puts the tomatoes in a small nonstick skillet and drizzles them with a blood orange-flavored olive oil (you could also use a basil or garlic olive oil, or plain, if that’s what you have). Sprinkle them generously with salt and pepper. Cook them over medium heat until they pop and collapse and get jammy. Serve them with scrambled eggs, crisp bacon, a toasted English muffin, and a mimosa, if you must.
Summer is fleeting and so is its bounty. Use those delicious fresh fruits and vegetables while you can.