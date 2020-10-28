It’s the time of year when my husband and I start looking for new recipes to prepare for Thanksgiving. We’ll always have turkey and dressing and cranberry sauce, but we like to switch up the sides from time to time.
One year, we did a homemade green bean casserole, which was delicious, but time-consuming. Another year we prepared squash tartlets, which are still a family favorite.
This time, I want to do something different with potatoes. About 10 years ago, we did a version of these smashed potatoes, using Cheddar and bacon. I think Parmesan will be a nice change.
CHEESY SMASHED POTATOES
2 pounds small red or yellow potatoes (12 to 16)
1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon garlic salt
1/4 tablespoon freshly cracked black pepper
3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes then reduce heat to a low boil and cook until potatoes are tender and easily pierced with a fork, 25 to 30 minutes; drain. Transfer potatoes to a lined rimmed baking sheet, spacing them evenly. Use a potato masher or flat bottom of a glass to smash the potatoes to about 1/2-inch thickness, pressing gently so you don’t break the potatoes apart.
Drizzle potatoes with oil then sprinkle with garlic salt and black pepper. Bake at 450 degrees for 15 minutes. Flip potatoes over with a spatula, drizzle the second side with oil and season with more garlic salt and pepper. Bake another 12 to 15 minutes or until potatoes are crisp with golden brown edges.
Sprinkle generously with cheese then return to the oven another 2 to 3 minutes or just until cheese is melted. Garnish with parsley. Serves 6.