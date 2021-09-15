The past few months, I've been given a little more space on the Food pages, so I've asked the featured cook to give me a couple of extra recipes each week.
Today's Cook of the Week, Vicki Stephens of Wheeler, was more than happy to oblige. In fact, instead of giving me seven or eight recipes, Vicki delivered a whopping 13.
We couldn't use them all, so I had to choose the eight that I thought were the most unique, that maybe we hadn't printed before. (I've never even heard of something called Chicken Lombardy, but I'm definitely going to be trying that one.)
One recipe that didn't make the cut, but is certainly different, is for microwave meatloaf. I told Vicki I had my doubts about this one, but she assured me it works and that it's one of her family's favorites.
The original recipe calls for the meatloaf to be cooked in a round glass ring, but Vicki makes hers in a microwave-safe loaf pan she found.
Good luck with this one. I'll keep my fingers crossed for you!
MICROWAVE MEATLOAF
1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce, divided
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon prepared mustard
1 to 2 egg yolks or whole eggs, lightly beaten
1 medium onion, minced
Chopped bell pepper
1/4 cup cracker crumbs, or more
2 pounds lean ground beef
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Combine half of the tomato sauce with sugar, mustard, eggs, onion, bell pepper, cracker crumbs, meat and salt and pepper. Put mixture into a microwave-safe loaf pan and pour the remaining tomato sauce over the top. Cook in the microwave, covered with wax paper, on high for 12 to 14 minutes. Let stand, covered, for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.