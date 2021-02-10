I was having one of those days when I didn’t think I could face another hot casserole or pot of soup. It was cloudy outside and 44 degrees, but the wind made it it feel like 34. My head said I needed to make something heavy and comforting for supper, but my heart just wasn’t in it.
I was yearning for one of those perfect days with clear blue skies and a light breeze, where you start and end the day with a jacket, but strip down to shorts in the middle. I wanted spring.
You’d be surprised at the recipes you find when you Google words like fun, spring and food.
This recipe popped up among hundreds of others, and the reviews made it a must-try. These really are like something you’d get in a nice Tex-Mex restaurant – the presentation was as good as the flavor.
CHICKEN TOSTADAS
8 corn tortillas or store-bought tostada shells
3 medium tomatoes, diced
4 medium avocados, diced
3 tablespoons finely chopped red onion
1/4 cup cilantro, finely chopped
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon chili powder
3/4 teaspoon salt
Juice of 1 lime
1 can low-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed
3 cups shredded chicken
1/2 cup feta or Cotija cheese, crumbled
To make homemade tostada shells: Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line large baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange tortillas in a single layer, spray with cooking spray and sprinkle with salt on both sides. Bake 6 minutes on each side.
While tostadas are baking, combine tomato, avocado, red onion, cilantro, cumin, chili powder, salt and lime juice.
To assemble, top each shell with beans, chicken, guacamole salsa and cheese. Makes 8.
Note: Beans and chicken can be warmed before serving, if desired.