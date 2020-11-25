TUPELO • When it comes to Thanksgiving leftovers, by far my favorite is a turkey sandwich with iceberg lettuce, mayonnaise, salt and pepper. I could eat a turkey sandwich like this every day for a week after Thanksgiving.
But turkey isn’t the only thing we usually have left over. There’s also sometimes ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce and green bean casserole, among other things.
In searching for innovative recipes for Thanksgiving leftovers, I came across one I thought was genius. You wrap four to five green beans from a green bean casserole, in all their oniony-mushroomy goodness, in a half slice of thinly sliced bacon and bake them in the oven, just like regular green bean bundles. Works for me.
Here are a handful of recipes for other ways to put some life back into leftovers.
TURKEY AND DRESSING STUFFED PEPPERS
1 large egg, beaten
2 cups leftover turkey, shredded
2 cups leftover dressing or stuffing
Salt and pepper
4 bell peppers, tops removed, insides cleaned out
1 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese
Fresh parsley, for garnish
In a large bowl, combine egg, turkey and dressing. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon mixture into bell peppers and top with cheese. Transfer to a baking dish and bake at 350 degrees until peppers are tender and cheese is melted, 25 to 30 minutes. Garnish with parsley. Serves 4.
THANKSGIVING ON A ROLL
1 bakery roll, sliced in half
1/4 cup dressing
3 turkey slices
2 tablespoons gravy
1/4 cup sweet potatoes (optional)
2 tablespoons cranberry sauce
Lightly toast the roll if desired. Warm the dressing, turkey, gravy and sweet potatoes, if using.
On the bottom half of the roll, layer the dressing and turkey and top with gravy. Next, layer the sweet potatoes and cranberry sauce and top with the top half of the roll. Serves 1.
HAM AND LEEK PIES
1/2 stick butter, cubed
4 cups sliced leeks, white portion only
8 ounces sliced fresh mushrooms
3 medium carrots, sliced
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1 1/4 cups milk
1 1/4 cups vegetable broth
1 3/4 cups cooked, cubed ham
2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Dash pepper
1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed
1 large egg, lightly beaten
In a large saucepan, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add leeks, mushrooms and carrots; cook and stir until tender.
Stir in flour until blended. Gradually stir in milk and broth. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly; cook and stir or until thickened, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in ham, parsley, nutmeg and pepper.
On a lightly floured surface, unfold puff pastry; roll to 1/4-inch thickness. Using a 10-ounce ramekin as a template, cut out 4 tops for pies. Fill 4 greased ramekins with leek mixture; top with pastry. Cut slits in pastry. Brush tops with egg.
Bake at 425 degrees for 18 to 22 minutes or until golden brown. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
MASHED POTATO CAKES
6 strips bacon
2 cloves garlic, chopped
2 cups cold mashed potatoes
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
1/4 to 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons fresh basil chopped
2 tablespoons fresh parsley chopped
1 to 2 eggs
4 tablespoons butter, divided
1/4 cup chopped scallions
Sour cream
Fry the bacon until crispy and drain on a paper towel until cool. Crumble into small bits. Place the bacon bits into a large bowl.
Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of bacon grease from the frying pan and cook the garlic for 1 minute. Add garlic to the bacon bits along with mashed potatoes, cheese, flour, salt, pepper, herbs and eggs and blend well with a spoon (mixture will be sticky, but should hold a shape).
In a clean skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of butter over medium heat. Scoop out about 1/4 of a cup of the potato mixture and form it into balls. Place then in the hot pan, in batches, flattening them out until they’re about 1/2-inch thick. Fry for about 3 minutes on each side, until a light golden brown. Repeat with remaining butter and potato mixture. Top with green onions and sour cream.