I got the chicken in the marinade after lunch and Charlie and I decided to take a power nap ... we were just going to close our eyes for a few minutes.
Next thing we know, it's 7 o'clock.
At this point, neither of us wanted to go outside in the heat and prepare a charcoal grill, so I cooked these inside on a cast-iron griddle on the gas stove.
I boiled some corn as a side, and dressed it up a bit with a light brushing of mayonnaise, a sprinkle of grated Parmesan cheese and a dusting of chili powder. Cold, crunchy slaw rounded out this perfect summertime meal.
I sliced the leftover chicken the next day and put it atop a fresh salad for another night of goodness.
CHILI LIME BARBECUE GRILLED CHICKEN
1/4 cup olive oil
1/4 cup barbecue sauce
3/4 tablespoon chili powder
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt
Black pepper, to taste
4 boneless skinless chicken cutlets
Lime wedges, for serving
Whisk together oil, barbecue sauce, chili powder, lime juice, seasoned salt and pepper. Pour over the chicken. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours or overnight.
Remove chicken from marinade and grill over medium heat, 3 to 4 minutes per side, or until a thermometer reaches 165 degrees and chicken is done. Serve with lime wedges.
