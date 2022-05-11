Join this exclusive Facebook group to see recipes as well as features on local restaurants and cooks from Daily Journal Food Editor Ginna Parsons.
This dish calls for three types of cheese – a soft herbed cream cheese along with grated Parmesan and Cheddar. Not much could be better than that.
I cooked ours in little ramekins and had enough grits to make 10, but the ramekins were small. We served them with sausage pinwheels, mini cinnamon rolls, fresh berries and cold Prosecco.
GARLIC-AND-HERB GRITS CASSEROLE
2 cups water
2 cups milk
3/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup uncooked stone-ground grits
3 ounces garlic-and-herb flavored spreadable cheese, such as Alouette or Boursin
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
Paprika
Combine water, milk and salt in a large, heavy saucepan; cook over medium-high heat just until mixture starts to boil. Watch closely, as the milk mixture can boil out of the pan quickly. Gradually whisk in grits. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 15 to 20 minutes or until thick, stirring often. Remove from heat; whisk in cheeses and pepper.
Gradually whisk eggs into grits mixture. Pour grits mixture into an 11x7-inch casserole or into individual ramekins coated with cooking spray; sprinkle with paprika. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 40 minutes or until set (20 minutes for ramekins). Makes 8 to 10 servings.