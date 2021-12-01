My sweet daughter-in-law, Alyssa, brought the most delicious Peanut Butter Pie to our home for Thanksgiving. She and our son, Patrick, ate their big meal with her family early in the day, then joined us later for dessert.
Alyssa – we call her AP – got the recipe at her bridal shower last year. In the shower invitations, each guest was asked to write down a recipe on a card that was enclosed. So at the bridal shower, along with each gift she opened, AP also received a handwritten recipe.
I thought this was a marvelous idea, because it gave the young bride an assortment of tried-and-true recipes from friends and family. I couldn't decide on just one recipe, so I think I gave her a half-dozen of Patrick's favorites.
This handwritten recipe thing seems to be a trend right now. My niece posted on Facebook a few weeks ago that instead of gifts this year, she wants people to send her a Christmas card with a handwritten recipe in it. (She noted this was not her original idea.)
This Peanut Butter Pie recipe is from Alyssa's mother, Pat Kelley, and it's tucked inside a handmade recipe book – also a gift from her mother – that AP can add to for years to come.
PEANUT BUTTER PIE
2/3 cup peanut butter
1 cup confectioners' sugar
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 (8-ounce) container whipped topping, thawed
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
3/4 cup chocolate chips
1 Oreo cookie pie crust
Combine peanut butter, confectioners' sugar and cream cheese, and blend until smooth. Fold in whipped topping, vanilla and chocolate chips.
Spoon mixture into the Oreo pie crust. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving.