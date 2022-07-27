One morning last week, I told my husband I was tired of the eating rut we were in. We'd gotten to the point where we were preparing the same things over and over, and using way too many processed foods.
All I have to do is put an idea like that in Charlie's head, and he's immediately on the problem. Before lunch that same day, he sent me an email with the slug 'dinner.'
He'd gone online and found a recipe for pork chops that are finished with a hoisin glaze. Garlic, ginger, vinegar ... these are some of our favorite flavors.
While Charlie cooked the pork chops – we had a pack in the freezer, so nobody had to go to the store – I made basmati rice and a salad.
Our son, Patrick, happened to stop by after work, and he stayed to eat with us. There were no leftovers.
HOISIN-GLAZED PORK CHOPS
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 teaspoons fresh minced ginger
1/3 cup hoisin sauce
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
2 tablespoons water
3/4 teaspoon salt
4 (8-ounce) boneless pork chops
2 tablespoons sesame oil
In a small sauce pan set over medium heat, simmer the garlic, ginger, hoisin, rice vinegar and water, whisking occasionally until the mixture is fully combined, about 4 minutes. Set aside.
Lightly salt pork chops. Heat the sesame oil in a large skillet over high heat. Once oil is smoking, place the pork chops in the skillet, and cook without turning until well browned, 3 to 4 minutes on each side (adjust timing based on how thick your pork chop is). When an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 135 degrees, remove the pork chops from the pan. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest 5 minutes.
Serve with hoisin sauce drizzled over top.
