TUPELO • It’s long been a tradition at our home to prepare Christmas Day breakfast the night before and pop it in the fridge, then bake it the next morning while we open presents.
This works especially well for breakfast casseroles and bakes, which typically involve eggs, milk, cheese and meat of some kind.
We also usually have something sweet, like a breakfast bread or muffin of some type (some years, it’s been cinnamon rolls from a can).
Our thinking is that Christmas morning should be long and slow and leisurely, with at least two pots of coffee and sometimes mimosas. There’s plenty of time for the rush-rush later when we scramble to get Christmas dinner on the table before dark.
These three recipes can all be made the day before (at least the prep work for the bread pudding). Scones and coffee cake don’t have to be served hot or even warm, so they could be made even earlier.
The important thing – especially this year – is to treasure the time you have with loved ones, no matter how small the gathering.
CRANBERRY SCONES
SCONES
1 1/2 cups fresh cranberries
1/3 cup light brown sugar
1 small orange or clementine, zested
2 1/4 cups ll-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
12 tablespoons chilled unsalted butter, diced
1/3 cup to 1/2 cup milk
Turbinado sugar (optional)
GLAZE
1/3 cup confectioners’ sugar
2 tablespoons dark rum
2 teaspoons vanilla
Heat the oven to 350 degrees and prepare two baking sheets by lining with parchment or lightly spraying with spray oil.
In the bowl of a food processor, whiz the cranberries with the brown sugar and orange zest until lightly chopped. Remove to a separate large bowl. Back in the food processor, whiz the flour, baking powder, and salt. Cut the chilled butter into small pieces and pulse with the flour in the processor just until roughly crumbled.
Mix the flour and butter mixture with the cranberries in their bowl. Add the milk and stir just until the dough comes together; it’s fine if there is still crumbly flour.
Sprinkle the countertop or a board with flour, and dump the dough out on it. Cut out rounds using a biscuit cutter or glass, or pat into a thick circle and cut into wedges. If you aren’t planning on using the rum glaze, sprinkle the scone tops with turbinado sugar.
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until just golden. Serve warm.
To make the glaze, whisk the powdered sugar, rum, and vanilla together until they form a thick, glossy glaze. Arrange the scones on a baking sheet or cooling rack and drizzle lightly with the rum glaze. Let sit and cool until the surface of the glaze dries. Makes 12 to 18, depending on size.
BREAKFAST BREAD PUDDING
4 large eggs
3 1/2 cups whole milk, or any combination of milk and cream
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 (1-pound) day-old sourdough boule, cut into 1-inch cubes
1 cup caramelized onions
1 1/2 cups shredded Provolone cheese, divided
8 ounces thick-cut ham, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
2 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh chives, for garnish
Beat the eggs in a large bowl, and whisk in the milk, nutmeg, salt, and pepper.
Add the bread cubes to a gallon-sized resealable bag, then pour in the custard. Press out any air and seal the bag. Rotate the bag a few times so the bread begins to soak up the custard. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours and up to overnight, turning the bag periodically so the bread evenly soaks up the custard.
Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 375 degrees. Generously coat a 9-inch springform pan with butter or cooking spray.
Pour the bread mixture into a large bowl. Add the onions, 1 cup of the cheese, and ham and stir to combine. Transfer to the prepared baking pan. Use your fingers to press down and lightly compress the bread. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese.
Bake uncovered until the center is set and the top is golden-brown, 50 to 55 minutes. Let cool for at least 10 minutes before serving. Top with the chives and serve warm or at room temperature. Serves 6 to 8.
CLASSIC COFFEE CAKE
CINNAMON FILLING
3/4 cup light brown sugar
3/4 cup all purpose flour
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
CRUMB TOPPING
6 tablespoons butter, melted
1 cup light brown sugar
1 1/2 tablespoons ground cinnamon
1 cup all purpose flour
CAKE
2 sticks butter, room temperature
1 cup granulated sugar
2/3 cup light brown sugar
3 eggs
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
3/4 cup sour cream
1 teaspoon kosher salt
3 teaspoons baking powder
1 1/4 cups milk
3 2/3 cup all-purpose flour
ICING
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
2 to 3 tablespoons milk
In a medium bowl prepare the cinnamon filling by whisking together the brown sugar, flour, and cinnamon until combined. Set aside.
To prepare the crumb topping, mix together the melted butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, and flour in a medium bowl until it resembles coarse crumbs. Use your hands to mix to form larger crumb pieces. Set aside.
For the cake, mix the butter, granulated sugar, and light brown sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment on medium speed for 2 minutes until light and fluffy. Add in the eggs, vanilla, sour cream, salt, and baking powder and mix for 1 minute until combined and smooth, scraping the sides of the bowl as necessary. Turn the mixer to low and add in the flour and milk in alternating portions, beginning and ending with flour. Mix until just combined and smooth, again, scraping the sides of the bowl as necessary.
Spread half of the cake batter into a greased 9x13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle the cinnamon filling evenly on top of the batter. Carefully spread the remaining cake batter on top of the cinnamon layer. Evenly sprinkle the crumb topping on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes, or until the cake is set and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove cake from oven and place pan on a wire rack to cool completely.
Whisk together the confectioners’ sugar and milk until smooth and drizzle on top of the cooled cake. Serves 12.