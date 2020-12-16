The holiday season and all its celebrating often means full days of visiting family and friends, opening gifts and enjoying moments with loved ones, even if much of that interaction may take place virtually this year.
With all the laughter and happiness, you're bound to get hungry, and feeding the family throughout the day means you'll need recipe ideas ready for the occasion.
Starting the big day with a bountiful breakfast helps begin the festivities on a high note, while appetizers help hold everyone over for the main course, sides and, of course, dessert. Consider these tasty dishes to take your holiday gatherings to new heights.
CHEESEBALL
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened
2 cups finely shredded Cheddar cheese
1 (2-ounce) can sliced black olives, drained
2 tablespoons minced green onion
2 tablespoons minced red bell pepper
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/8 teaspoon pepper
2 (4-ounce) packages beef or ham, chopped, divided
1 package assorted crackers
In large bowl of mixer on medium speed, beat cream cheese and cheddar cheese until creamy.
Mix in black olives, green onion, red bell pepper, Worcestershire sauce, pepper and 2 ounces chopped beef until well combined.
Form into ball. Wrap in plastic wrap. Chill at least 2 to 3 hours to allow flavors to blend. Just before serving, roll in remaining chopped beef until completely coated. Serve with assorted crackers. Serves 10.
GINGERBREAD COOKIES
COOKIES
1 stick unsalted butter, softened
1/2 cup dark brown sugar
1 large egg
1/4 cup molasses
1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/8 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
ROYAL ICING
2 cups confectioners' sugar
1 1/2 tablespoons meringue powder
3 tablespoons warm water
Assorted food coloring
For the cookies, in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with paddle attachment, cream butter and sugar about 2 minutes on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add egg and molasses; mix until well incorporated.
In separate bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, salt, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. Use mixer on low speed to add to butter mixture until combined and dough is formed.
Divide dough in half, wrap with plastic film and refrigerate at least 1 hour.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line baking sheets with parchment paper.
Flour clean work surface. Roll dough 1/8- to 1/4-inch thick. Cut out shapes with desired cookie cutters.
Transfer cookies to lined baking sheets and bake 10 to 12 minutes, or until firm. Let cookies cool on baking sheets 2 to 3 minutes then transfer to cooling rack. Cool completely.
For the icing, in a bowl, with mixer at medium speed, beat confectioners' sugar, meringue powder and warm water until stiff peaks form, about 5 to 7 minutes.
If icing is too thick, add a couple of drops of water. If icing is too thin, add additional confectioners' sugar; continue beating until desired consistency. Tint icing with desired food coloring. Using pastry bag with a decorator tip to decorate cookies as desired. Makes 24 cookies.
ORANGE EGGS BENEDICT
ORANGE HOLLANDAISE
2 egg yolks
1 orange, juice only
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
EGGS BENEDICT
Water
1 tablespoon white vinegar
8 eggs
1/2 cup butter, softened
6 French baguette slices, 3/4-inch thick each
6 thick slices ham
1/2 cup orange marmalade
Orange zest, for garnish
To make the orange hollandaise: In small bowl, blend egg yolks, orange juice and salt until combined. Gradually add melted butter into egg mixture while blending. Set aside.
In skillet, add water halfway up sides. Add vinegar. Bring to simmer. Break eggs into water to poach. Cook 3-4 minutes until whites are cooked through and yolks are still runny. Using slotted spoon, remove eggs and drain on paper towels.
Spread butter on one side of bread slices. Place bread in skillet and cook until golden brown. Add ham to same skillet and cook until browned on both sides.
To assemble, spread bread slices with orange marmalade. Top each with one slice cooked ham and one poached egg. Pour hollandaise over eggs and garnish with orange zest.