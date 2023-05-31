HOLLY SPRINGS – Bobby Barksdale and his wife, Ashley, are gearing up to bring the second annual Holly Springs Food Truck Festival to town.
The couple organized the first festival last June to kick off summer for the community and had seven food trucks and 25 vendors. This year, they've booked 13 food trucks and 32 vendors.
"My dad is a caterer, and that's how I got into food," said Barksdale, an entrepreneur and barber by trade. "I've been working these types of events since college. I said to myself, 'You know, Holly Springs needs something like this.'"
The event will be Saturday, June 3, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 564 W. Woodward Ave. Advance tickets are $10 and available at hsfoodtruckfestival23.eventbrite.com; tickets at the door are $20 (kids 6 and under get in free).
Food trucks will offer everything from barbecue, funnel cakes, corndogs, cotton candy, cookies and seafood to sno-cones, hotdogs, hamburgers and chicken strips – typical carnival food.
Food trucks will offer everything from barbecue, funnel cakes, corndogs, cotton candy, cookies and seafood to sno-cones, hotdogs, hamburgers and chicken strips – typical carnival food.
Entertainment will be provided by local musicians Six Figures Band; Q. Falkner; Amanda C; Bird Willians and the BW Band; and Zsa Davis. Additional music will be provided by DJ ShunnDaDon, and comedian Timbo will be the host.
There will also be bouncy houses, face painting and kids' games for children's entertainment.
"Last year, I gave all the proceeds to my church, Latter Rain Christian Fellowship, and this year a percentage of the proceeds will go to the church," Barksdale said. "I want people to see you can have good, clean fun and not be bombarded by people wanting you to come to church. God gave this to me to do."
