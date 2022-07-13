Join this exclusive Facebook group to see recipes as well as features on local restaurants and cooks from Daily Journal Food Editor Ginna Parsons.
This was my first time make a homemade blackening seasoning, but it won't be my last. This was delicious, and just as good – if not better – than the store-bought brand we use, which isn't cheap.
We halved this recipe, because it was just the two of us, but I wish I had made the full amount of seasoning to keep in the cabinet.
We served the fish over Cheddar cheese grits with a side of mustard greens.
BLACKENED TILAPIA
1 1/2 tablespoons chili powder
1 tablespoon smoked paprika
1/2 tablespoon onion powder
1/2 tablespoon garlic salt
2 teaspoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
4 tilapia fillets
1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil or butter
Combine the spices and herbs together in a small bowl and stir to combine.
Rub the spice mix over the tilapia evenly, covering it completely. Refrigerate tilapia for 1 hour (this is optional).
Add 1 tablespoon olive oil or butter to a cast iron pan or other skillet, and heat it over medium high. Sauté tilapia for about 3 minutes on each side, until the crust is nice and crispy and the inside is cooked through and opaque. Serves 4.