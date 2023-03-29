A week ago, I bought a big container of fresh blueberries for a recipe that only needed a handful of them. I planned to use the rest in vanilla yogurt or to top oatmeal, but my husband had a much more delicious idea in mind.
He got a hankering for a creamy blueberry pie, but he didn't want to use canned blueberry pie filling because sometimes it can be a bit runny. So he went poking around the internet until he found a couple of recipes he liked, then combined them.
He made it last Tuesday night and we both enjoyed a small slice after supper. Then, I took the rest of it to work to share with co-workers, who all gave it a thumbs-up.
CREAM CHEESE PIE WITH BLUEBERRY TOPPING
1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened
1/3 cup fresh lemon juice plus 3/4 teaspoon, divided
1 (9-inch) graham cracker crust
1 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch
1/3 cup sugar
1/3 cup water
1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries
In a mixing bowl, cream together condensed milk and cream cheese until smooth. Add 1/3 cup lemon juice and blend well. Pour cream cheese mixture into graham cracker crust and refrigerate.
In a medium saucepan, whisk together the cornstarch and sugar until there are no lumps. Add the water, blueberries and remaining 3/4 teaspoon lemon juice. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until thick. Remove from heat and let cool.
Top chilled pie with with cooled blueberry pie filling. Chill pie in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours before serving (overnight is best). Serves 8.
