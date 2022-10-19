Join this exclusive Facebook group to see recipes as well as features on local restaurants and cooks from Daily Journal Food Editor Ginna Parsons.
These are also a perfect snack for tailgating in front of the TV.
CHEESY PEPPERONI PIZZA ROLLS
1 package refrigerated thin pizza crust
1 cup marinara or pizza sauce, divided
1/2 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese
1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 cup thinly sliced pepperoni, cut in halves
1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
Place pizza dough on a lightly floured work surface, and press into a rectangle. Spread a thin layer of marinara or pizza sauce on the dough to within 1/2 inch of the crust edges. Sprinkle with Mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses.
Evenly distribute pepperoni over the cheeses, and sprinkle with Italian seasoning and garlic powder.
Tightly roll up the dough to form a log, pinching the seam together to seal. Transfer dough to the freezer for 15 minutes to make slicing easier.
Line a baking sheet with foil or parchment paper and lightly spray with cooking spray.
Using a serrated knife, slice the log into 12 pieces and place onto the prepared baking sheet.
Bake at 425 degrees until pizza rolls are golden brown in color and the cheese has melted, 10 to 12 minutes. Serve pizza rolls with the remaining warmed marinara or pizza sauce as a dipping sauce.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 28. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM CDT
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
