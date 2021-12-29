I made a simple breakfast casserole for Christmas Day morning, and it wasn't my best effort.
First, I couldn't find mild sausage at the grocery store, so I had to substitute hot. Big mistake.
Second, the recipe called for a teaspoon of salt, and even though I knew better, I added it anyway. The sausage and the cheese were plenty salty.
I served myself a small portion and ended up throwing half of it in the trash. My husband had a serving, and while he ate it, it was clear he didn't particularly enjoy it. The rest of the casserole went untouched.
I love a good breakfast casserole and want to fix another one on New Year's Day. I found this five-star recipe on the internet, and the directions say it can be easily halved. This one doesn't have any bread in it.
BREAKFAST CASSEROLE
12 eggs
1 cup sour cream, light or regular
1/4 cup milk
Salt and pepper
2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
2 pounds pork sausage
1/2 green bell pepper, diced
1/2 red bell pepper, diced
4 green onions, chopped
Combine eggs, sour cream, milk, cheese, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Mix on low speed with electric mixer, just until combined.
Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add sausage and cook until browned and crumbly. Drain the grease and add the sausage to the bowl with the egg mixture.
Add the bell peppers and onion to the same skillet the sausage was cooked in and sauté for 2 to 3 minutes. Add to the bowl with the eggs and stir everything to combine.
Pour mixture into greased 9x13-inch pan and bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 50 minutes, or until the edges are set and the center is just barely jiggly. Leftovers can be stored in the fridge for 3 to 4 days.