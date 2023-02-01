Join this exclusive Facebook group to see recipes as well as features on local restaurants and cooks from Daily Journal Food Editor Ginna Parsons.
This dip comes together in about 15 minutes, and makes enough to serve 10 to 15, so it's sure to be a crowd-pleaser. If it makes you feel more virtuous, serve celery and carrot sticks on the side.
KICKIN' CHICKEN DIP
2 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese, softened
3/4 cup hot sauce, such as Frank's RedHot Original
3 cups cooked, shredded rotisserie chicken
1 cup ranch dressing
1 cup blue cheese crumbles
2 to 3 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
Tortilla chips, for serving
Celery and carrot sticks
Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine cream cheese and hot sauce in a medium bowl and microwave until cream cheese is very soft, about 2 minutes, whisking halfway through microwaving. Whisk until smooth and no lumps of cream cheese remain. Stir in chicken, ranch dressing, blue cheese and Worcestershire until combined (visible bits of blue cheese are OK).
Transfer dip to a shallow 3-quart baking dish and bake for 10 minutes. Remove dish from oven, stir and sprinkle with Cheddar cheese. Return dish to oven and continue to bake until cheese is melted and dip is bubbling around the edges, about 10 minutes. Serve with tortilla chips, and celery and carrot sticks.
Serves 10 to 15 (makes about 6 cups).
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.