Food-Kebabs on the Grill

A recipe for lamb kebabs appears in New York. Kebabs can be made from many types of meat, seafood, fish, poultry or vegetables, or a combination thereof. 

 Cheyenne Cohen I AP

Grilling food on sticks is one of the most primal and satisfying ways to cook dinner in the summer — frankly, any time you are willing to cook outside — and is a particular Fourth of July favorite.

