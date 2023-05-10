My husband and I just took breakfast-for-supper to a new level, thanks to a recipe in Ina Garten's new cookbook, "Go-To-Dinners."
Charlie suggested one night last week that we have bacon and eggs, but I'd just finished reading this recipe, so we decided to try it instead. The baked prosciutto was so good I may never eat bacon again. The creamy avocado spread added an extra layer of richness.
This would make a delicious treat for a Mother's Day breakfast.
AVOCADO AND FRIED EGG TARTINES
4 slices of prosciutto
4 (1/2-inch thick) slices of rustic bread, such as sourdough
2 ripe Haas avocados, halved and pitted
2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon of Sriracha
Kosher salt and black pepper
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
4 large eggs
Microgreens or baby arugula
Place prosciutto in one layer on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Bake at 375 degrees for 9 to 10 minutes, until the prosciutto starts to brown. Set aside.
On a second sheet pan, arrange bread in one layer and toast in the oven for 12 to 15 minutes, turning once. Scoop the avocado flesh into a bowl and mash roughly with a fork along with the lemon juice, Sriracha, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Set aside.
Melt butter in a large saute pan over medium heat. Crack the eggs into four opposite sides of the pan, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and cook for 1 minute, until the whites start to set. Lower heat to medium-low, cover the pan and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, until the whites are completely set but the yolks are still runny.
Spread toasts with avocado mixture, then top each with an egg. Top each with a slice of prosciutto and sprinkle with microgreens.
