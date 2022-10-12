TUPELO – When Bethany Dawson was in elementary school in Indianola, she and her mother used to watch cooking shows on TV just about every day.
"We'd watch the Food Network and those dog shows where they walk around in circles," said Dawson, 29. "I could watch people cook all day. We didn't cook any of their dishes, though. In Indianola, we might not have been able to find ingredients for the dishes they were making."
As Dawson got older, she'd watch her father cook, and then her mom started trusting her to get dinner started after she got home from school.
"I was really enjoying it," said Dawson, who works with Mississippi United to End Homelessness in Tupelo.
By the time she got to Mississippi State University, where she earned a degree in criminology, she was cooking for her roommate.
"Everything was experimental at that point," she said. "When I got to Tupelo five years ago, I started cooking a lot more."
Dawson prepares just about all her meals at home. She comes up with her weekly menu on Saturday, then shops for the groceries she needs.
"With the price of food going up, I find it's cheaper to buy all my groceries every week," she said. "I usually cook on Sundays – maybe not everything for the week, because I might have to cook again on Wednesday to finish out the week."
She makes enough to have leftovers so she can take her lunch to work, or pop home for a quick bite during her break.
"I rotate my menu pretty regularly, so it will be a while before I have something again," she said.
One meal might be her grandmother's eggplant goulash with farro, or lemony braised chicken over polenta.
"When I do the lemony chicken, I take the leftovers, add some stock and turn it into soup," she said. "It's a nice way to reinvent leftovers."
Dawson likes to prepare foods she's never had before. She tries new recipes at least once a month, and often finds inspiration on Reddit.
"I'm trying to eat healthier – more vegan meals," she said. "I'm not a vegan or vegetarian by any means, but I do enjoy those meals."
One recipe she's had on her list to try is a dish called Georgian cheese bread, or khachapuri.
"It's basically a cheese bread boat with runny eggs and butter," she said. "It's probably the worst thing for you to eat, but I'm going to have it one day."
COOKIE DOUGH DIP
1 can chickpeas, drained, rinsed and cooked
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon baking soda
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
1/4 cup nut butter of choice
1/4 cup milk or plain yogurt, if needed
1/4 cup liquid sweetener
2 to 3 tablespoons oats, flaxmeal, or almond flour as needed to thicken
1/3 cup chocolate chips
In a food processor, combine chickpeas, salt, baking soda, vanilla, nut butter, milk or yogurt and liquid sweetener. Process until very smooth. Add oats, flaxmeal or almond flour to thicken, if needed. Fold in chocolate chips. This should be the consistency of cookie dough.
LEMONY BRAISED CHICKEN WITH TOMATOES
4 chicken quarters
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 small onions, thinly sliced
2 pounds mixed tomatoes, cut into wedges if large
3 (3-inch) cinnamon sticks
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
Lemon wedges, for serving
Season chicken generously with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Cook chicken, skin side down, reducing heat as needed to avoid scorching, until skin is deep golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
Reduce heat to medium and add onions to same skillet. Cook, stirring occasionally, until very soft and just beginning to brown around the edges, 8 to 10 minutes. Add tomatoes and cinnamon sticks. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes are softened and juices have thickened slightly, 6 to 8 minutes. Return chicken to skillet, arranging skin side up.
Place skillet in oven and cook at 375 degrees until chicken is cooked through, about 1 hour. The juices should be thick and the meat close to falling off the bone (if not, cook 15 to 30 minutes longer). Add lemon juice; taste and season with more salt and pepper as needed. Serve with lemon wedges.
CHOCOLATE AVOCADO PUDDING
2 ripe avocados, pits removed
4 tablespoons cocoa powder
1/2 cup whole milk
4 tablespoons date syrup, maple syrup or honey
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Combine all ingredients in a blender or a food processor and blend until smooth, scraping down the sides in between. Add more milk if needed to help blend.
Taste to see if you prefer more chocolate flavor (add more cocoa powder, 1 tablespoon at a time), more sweetness (add a splash of syrup) or more vanilla. Blend until smooth.
Transfer to an airtight container. Refrigerate for up to 4 days. Serve chilled with whipped cream or your favorite toppings.
SUNDRIED TOMATO DRESSING
1 cup water
1/4 cup cashews
1/2 cup sundried tomatoes
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon basil
1 clove garlic
1/4 teaspoon salt
Parmesan cheese to taste
Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Good served over roasted broccoli.
MAMAW'S EGGPLANT DISH
1 whole eggplant
Salt
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 large onion, diced
1 to 2 cloves garlic, minced
2 (15-ounce) cans stewed tomatoes, undrained
1/2 cup chicken broth, or more
1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/2 to 1 pound ground beef, cooked and drained
Grated Parmesan cheese
Dice the eggplant and sprinkle with salt. Let sit for 15 to 20 minutes.
In a Dutch oven, heat oil over medium heat. Add eggplant, onion and garlic and saute for 8 to 10 minutes. Add tomatoes, broth, Italian seasoning and cooked ground beef. Cover with a lid and simmer 45 minutes, adding more broth if needed.
Ladle into bowls and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Good served over cooked polenta.
SHAKSHUKA
1 (8-ounce) tube chorizo
1 onion, chopped
1 clove garlic, minded
1 red bell pepper, diced
1 to 2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
2 (15-ounce) cans petite-diced tomatoes
Salt
1 cup chicken stock
Whole eggs
Chopped cilantro
In a large skillet, cook chorizo until crumbly and done. Remove crumbled meat from skillet and set aside, leaving oil in the pan. Add onion, garlic and bell pepper and cook over medium heat for 8 to 10 minutes. Add tomato paste, paprika, cumin and red pepper flakes and cook another 1 to 2 minutes.
Add tomatoes and salt and cook another minute. Add stock and cooked chorizo, reduce heat and cover. Simmer for 40 minutes.
To serve at breakfast, place a couple of ladles of mixture into a skillet and break 2 eggs on top. Cover with a lid and cook until the whites are set. Sprinkle with cilantro before serving. Good served with crusty bread.
