Join this exclusive Facebook group to see recipes as well as features on local restaurants and cooks from Daily Journal Food Editor Ginna Parsons.
4 slices bacon, cut into small pieces
2 1/2 pounds boneless beef chuck, cubed
Salt and pepper
2 onions, coarsely chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 (14.9 ounce) can dark beer, such as Guinness
1/4 cup tomato paste
4 sprigs fresh thyme
4 carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces
3 stalks celery, cut into 1-inch pieces
2 1/2 cups chicken broth
Cook bacon in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat until crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer bacon to a plate, reserving fat in the pot.
Season beef cubes generously with salt and pepper. Turn heat to high and sear beef pieces in fat until browned, about 5 minutes. Place beef on plate with bacon, leaving fat in skillet. Turn heat down to medium; cook and stir onions in fat until lightly browned, 5 to 8 minutes; season with salt.
Add garlic to onions and cook until soft, about 1 minute; pour beer into pot and stir with a wooden spoon, scraping up and dissolving any browned bits of food into the liquid. Add bacon and beef back to the pot, along with remaining ingredients.
Bring stew to a gentle simmer, stirring to combine; reduce heat to low and cover pot. Simmer stew until beef is fork-tender, about 2 hours. Remove cover and raise heat to medium-high. Bring stew to a low boil and cook until stew has slightly thickened, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove and discard thyme sprigs and adjust salt and pepper. Serves 6.