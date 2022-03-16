Here's a recipe for Irish Stew I wrote about four years ago. It's so good we make it three or four times a year, and always serve it over mashed potatoes.

Don't be tempted to substitute beef broth for chicken broth. And you could leave out the beer, but you won't get the same depth of flavor.

IRISH STEW

4 slices bacon, cut into small pieces

2 1/2 pounds boneless beef chuck, cubed

Salt and pepper

2 onions, coarsely chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 (14.9 ounce) can dark beer, such as Guinness

1/4 cup tomato paste

4 sprigs fresh thyme

4 carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces

3 stalks celery, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 1/2 cups chicken broth

Cook bacon in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat until crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer bacon to a plate, reserving fat in the pot.

Season beef cubes generously with salt and pepper. Turn heat to high and sear beef pieces in fat until browned, about 5 minutes. Place beef on plate with bacon, leaving fat in skillet. Turn heat down to medium; cook and stir onions in fat until lightly browned, 5 to 8 minutes; season with salt.

Add garlic to onions and cook until soft, about 1 minute; pour beer into pot and stir with a wooden spoon, scraping up and dissolving any browned bits of food into the liquid. Add bacon and beef back to the pot, along with remaining ingredients.

Bring stew to a gentle simmer, stirring to combine; reduce heat to low and cover pot. Simmer stew until beef is fork-tender, about 2 hours. Remove cover and raise heat to medium-high. Bring stew to a low boil and cook until stew has slightly thickened, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove and discard thyme sprigs and adjust salt and pepper. Serves 6.

ginna.parsons@djournal.com

