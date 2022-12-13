Food-Hanukkah-Jelly Doughnuts

A plate of jelly doughnuts are displayed in New York on Nov. 15, 2021. In Jewish homes, jelly doughnuts are often enjoyed during Hanukkah and are known as Sufganiyot.

 Cheyenne Cohen via AP

Jelly doughnuts, also known as sufganiyot, have become a classic Hanukkah treat, one of a number of foods fried in oil that are popular on the holiday ( latkes, or potato pancakes, are another).

