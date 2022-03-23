WEST POINT • Jubilations Cheesecake Coffee House is more than just a place to get a slice of cheesecake, a good cup of coffee or even a sandwich. It's a place for friends to gather.
"We're not in the food business," said owner George Purnell. "We're in the hospitality business."
Jubilations Cheesecake was founded by Tammy Craddock in Columbus in 1987. When Craddock decided to retire, Purnell and his wife, Luann – both Tupelo natives – purchased the business and moved it to West Point in 2015.
"Tammy had a God-given gift for baking," Purnell said. "But all she did were cheesecakes."
The Purnells' vision was not only to move the bakery to West Point, but also to put a coffee house in front of it.
"Cheesecake and coffee just go together," he said. "And as we learned the coffee business, we learned what else could accompany coffee."
Now, the coffee shop offers layer cakes, brownies, European pastries, cinnamon rolls, muffins, scones and monkey bread, along with sandwiches, wraps, salads and soups.
"Everything has got to be as good in its category as our cheesecake is in its category, or we're not going to sell it," Purnell said. "We truly did carry Tammy's quality statement forward."
Purnell said most of the coffee house's recipes are kept under lock and key, except for one of the bestsellers – Sausage and Cheddar Balls.
"We make them just like you do at home," he said. The sausage balls are offered warm and fresh throughout the day, and they're also available frozen.
Jubilations, located on Highway 45 Alternate South in West Point, is open Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cheesecakes are still the business' bestseller, and they're shipped all over the country. They're sold in grocery stores, such as Kroger and Brooks, and they're offered on several restaurants' menus through food distributor sales.
Purnell estimates the business makes about 60,000 cheesecakes a year, with Southern Caramel Praline Pecan being the most popular.
"We used to have a Southern Caramel Cheesecake and a Praline Cheesecake," he said. "Both were missing a little something, so we combined them and just ran the names together."
Purnell said several cheesecakes don't have nuts in the crust, and some are sugar-free or gluten-free.
"And no, we don't have fat-free nor will we ever," he said. "There's no limit to the things we can offer, but everything has to be as good as our original cheesecakes."
Luann Purnell runs the coffee shop, and she's largely in charge of the fundraising aspect of the business.
"We have groups from all over the U.S. selling our cheesecakes," she said. "Everything from cheerleaders, schools, and church youth groups to junior auxiliaries."
Jubilations Cheesecake Coffee House has 22 employees, and George Purnell makes a point of speaking to each one of them every day, just like his late grandfather did decades ago when he operated Purnell's Pride Chicken in Tupelo.
"The people are the most important part of our business, not the cheesecakes," he said. "We are here to serve each other and our customers."