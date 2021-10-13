The school year can be full of challenges, but fueling kids for a full day of learning tops the priority list. Affordable and easy to prepare, eggs are a key ingredient for successful days in the classroom. From a wide variety of breakfast options for even the pickiest of eaters to a nearly limitless menu of lunches, eggs keep kids full and energized to conquer each school day.
As one of the only foods that naturally have vitamin D, eggs offer a nutrient critical for building strong bones. Eggs also help the body absorb nutrients like vitamin E and carotenoids that are found in plant foods, making them a perfect partner for veggies that might be a hard sell for some kids. Additionally, they're one of the best sources of choline, which is critical for brain health and development at every age and stage.
BROCCOLI AND CAULIFLOWER CHEDDAR QUINOA BITES
10 large eggs
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
1 cup cooked quinoa
1 cup tomatoes, quartered
1/2 cup finely chopped broccoli florets
1/2 cup finely chopped cauliflower florets
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil (optional)
In a large bowl, whisk eggs until well combined. Stir in cheese, quinoa, tomatoes, broccoli, cauliflower and basil, if desired, until well combined.
Use a 1/4-cup measuring cup to divide mixture evenly into 12 greased muffin cups. Bake at 350 degrees for 16 to 18 minutes or until eggs are set. Allow to cool slightly before serving. Refrigerate leftovers up to 3 days or freeze up to 1 month. Serves 6.
SIMPLE EGG SALAD SANDWICH
6 large hard-boiled eggs, peeled
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon yellow mustard
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup finely chopped celery
1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions
8 slices rustic wheat bread
4 lettuce leaves
Chop eggs. In medium bowl, mix mayonnaise, lemon juice, mustard, salt and pepper. Add chopped eggs, celery and green onions; mix well.
Refrigerate, covered, to blend flavors. Serve on wheat bread with lettuce leaves. Serves 4.
VEGGIE AND CHEESE FRITTATA FINGERS
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 cup red bell pepper, diced
1/2 cup yellow onion, diced
1/2 cup zucchini, diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 cups baby spinach, roughly chopped
12 large eggs
1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
In skillet over medium heat, add olive oil then saute bell pepper, onion and zucchini until tender. Add garlic and spinach; cook until wilted.
In bowl, beat eggs, then add sauteed vegetables, cheese, salt and pepper. Pour mixture into greased 9x9-inch baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until fully set. Allow to cool.
Cut into seven strips then down the middle to create 14 pieces. Refrigerate leftovers in airtight container up to 4 days.
To freeze, place cooled frittata fingers in freezer bag and lay flat until frozen. When ready to eat, microwave 60 to 90 seconds, or until warmed.