TUPELO – Tupelo chefs Mitch McCamey and Tom Lester know how important libraries are to a community.
That's why the two didn't hesitate to participate in "A Novel Affair: A Meal at the Mill," which benefits the Lee County Library.
"I've always had a love of reading. I love to touch a book, hold it in my hand," said McCamey, who's with Neon Pig and Jobos restaurants. "Any community that has a strong library system has a strong education system. We're lucky to have that here."
Lester, the executive chef at Park Heights restaurant, sees how vital a local library is to his 9-year-old daughter.
"A local library is important to the community and offers amazing opportunities and a place for people to come together," Lester said. "I see how much my daughter enjoys the library and reading. She likes to find new books and get lost in the storylines."
McCamey and Lester will be showing off their culinary skills Thursday, April 13, at 6 p.m. at the Tupelo Cotton Mill, located at 300 Elliott Street in downtown Tupelo.
Tickets for "A Novel Affair: A Meal at the Mill" are $50 each and can be purchased by calling the library at 662-841-9027. Seating is limited, and the deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, April 7.
"What makes this year's event so special is that it will feature our local chefs," said event chairman Albine Bennett. "In the past, we've brought in chefs from other locations."
Lester will start the night off with appetizers: a corn and crab fritter, a bruschetta-style dish with tomatoes and bread sourced from Native Son Farm, and a chopped Cobb salad with endive.
McCamey plants to prepare a rustic butcher's picnic featuring locally sourced roasted meats, vegetables and breads served alongside his signature pickled accoutrements.
"If you're a meat and potatoes person, we'll have that," he said. "If you're more adventurous, we'll have that, too."
The fundraiser, presented by the Friends of the Lee County Library, will also feature a fireside chat with the chefs after the meal.
"I am going to ask questions to the chefs about their backgrounds, their favorite dishes, their favorite tools," said Becky Rollins, who started "A Novel Affair" in 2016. "We'll just see how the conversation goes."
A cash bar will be available during the event, which also features a live auction of items such as a dinner party for eight; a Charlie Buckley painting; Blue Delta jeans; a local getaway package; and locally made jewelry. All proceeds from the event will go toward materials and supplies for the library.
"The library is a free resource open to the entire community," Bennett said. "It's one of the last few standing things that encourages literacy. The library is a pillar of the community, and it's kind of an unsung hero."
