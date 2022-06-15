I found a recipe Monday that I was so excited to try I couldn't wait until supper. Instead, I made it at lunch to see if it was worthy of this column.
It is.
I halved it because there are just the two of us at home, and it turned out beautifully. The lemon juice adds just the right amount of lightness and freshness, which is much appreciated in this suffocating heat.
Join this exclusive Facebook group to see recipes as well as features on local restaurants and cooks from Daily Journal Food Editor Ginna Parsons.
The original recipe called for pan sautéed chicken breasts sliced on top, but we didn't want to heat the kitchen up in the evening, so we opted for some Honey Baked Ham slices and a Caesar salad on the side.
Be sure and save some of the pasta water for leftovers. When I reheated the pasta for supper, it definitely needed some liquid to loosen it back up.
FETTUCCINE WITH LEMON CREAM SAUCE
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
2 cups heavy whipping cream
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
12 ounces fettuccine, cooked and drained (reserve 1/2 cup pasta water)
1 tablespoon parsley, for garnish
In a Dutch oven over medium heat, melt butter, then add minced garlic and onion powder. Sauté 1 minute until fragrant.
Add heavy cream and salt. Bring to a simmer, stirring frequently. Reduce heat to low and while whisking constantly, gradually stir in fresh lemon juice, whisking to incorporate.
Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and remove from heat, whisking until cheese is melted and incorporated.
Add cooked, drained and rinsed pasta to the sauce and toss to coat noodles. Add some of the reserved pasta cooking water to thin the sauce, if desired. Garnish with parsley. Serves 8.