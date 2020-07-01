Nothing says summer like a long, tall glass of lemonade. It’s just about a requirement for a Fourth of July picnic.
When I was growing up, my mother’s idea of lemonade came in the form of a powder in a packet that she mixed with water. It wasn’t bad – but it wasn’t particularly good, either.
A few years ago, I found that if you mixed that same packet with water and added some fresh orange slices, the lemonade immediately tasted more like homemade.
And homemade lemonade isn’t hard to make, if you don’t mind squeezing fresh lemons. Basic lemonade is plenty good, but adding a syrup made with fresh strawberries, raspberries or blueberries takes it up a notch.
Happy 4th!
LEMONADE
8 cups water, divided
1 1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 1/2 cups fresh lemon juice
In a small saucepan, combine 1 cup water and sugar. Place over medium heat and bring just to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Remove from the heat and let syrup cool to room temperature.
Pour remaining 7 cups cold water into a pitcher, add the fresh lemon juice and chilled sugar syrup and stir to combine. Add ice to glasses when serving. Makes 10 cups.
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE
10 cups lemonade (see recipe above)
1 pound strawberries, divided
1 lemon, sliced
1/4 cup fresh basil (optional)
Pour lemonade into a pitcher. Wash strawberries and remove stems. Cut 12 ounces of strawberries in half. Slice remaining 4 ounces of strawberries for garnish.
Blend cut strawberries in a blender or food processor until smooth.
Stir strawberry mixture, remaining sliced strawberries and lemon slices into the lemonade and serve over glasses filled with ice. Garnish with fresh basil, if desired.
RASPBERRY LEMONADE
12 ounces fresh or frozen raspberries, thawed
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 (12-ounce) can frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed in the fridge
1 (2-liter) bottle club soda, chilled
Fresh raspberries and lemon slices, for garnish (optional)
In the bowl of an electric blender, puree raspberries with sugar and lemonade concentrate. (If you don’t want seeds in your lemonade, strain the syrup through a cheese cloth or sieve pressing on the seeds to get as many out of the syrup as possible.)
Just before serving, combine the raspberry lemonade mixture with club soda in a punch bowl and toss in fresh raspberries and lemon slices for garnish.
Note: For individual glasses of lemonade, add ice to a tall glass then top with 1/3 cup of raspberry syrup and 1 cup club soda. Toss in some raspberries and a slice of lemon.
BLUEBERRY LEMONADE
6 cups water, divided
1/2 cup sugar
1 cup blueberries
3/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
Fresh blueberries, for garnish
To make the blueberry simple syrup, combine 1 cup water and sugar in a medium saucepan over medium heat, stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Stir in blueberries and bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until blueberries have broken down, about 3 to 4 minutes. Strain blueberry mixture through a cheesecloth or fine sieve; let cool.
In a large pitcher, whisk together blueberry simple syrup, lemon juice and remaining 5 cups water. Place in the refrigerator until chilled. Serve over ice and garnish with fresh blueberries, if desired.