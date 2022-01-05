Like many of you, my husband and I are eating more healthfully as we begin the new year. We're not doing anything drastic – just trying to sneak in extra vegetables, recommit to daily walks, drink more water.
I'm not much of a sweets eater, and I'm not bad to snack; my downfall has always been portion control. Fortunately, I've found that as I've gotten older, I can't eat as much in a sitting as I used to. I've lost a dozen pounds since June only because I stopped eating when I was satisfied. The beauty of this is that I can still enjoy decadent food – just not as much of it.
That said, I feel that when you can lighten a rich food – and not lessen the flavor – you should. That's why I'm sharing this recipe for Alfredo sauce. You won't miss the heavy whipping cream. Whisking together the melted butter and flour at the beginning is what makes the sauce thick.
We made this Sunday night and topped it with roasted salmon. Good stuff.
ALFREDO SAUCE
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 1/2 cups whole milk, warmed
1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Sprinkle of nutmeg
8 ounces linguine, cooked and drained
1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley
Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add flour, and use a whisk to combine. Cook, stirring constantly, for 3 to 4 minutes or until the mixture is bubbly and starting to darken.
Add the warm milk 1/2 cup at a time, whisking after each addition until smooth. Continue whisking until sauce is bubbly and thick.
Turn off heat and add Parmesan, salt, pepper and nutmeg. Whisk together until smooth. Serve over cooked pasta and sprinkle with parsley. Serves 4 to 5.