Northeast Mississippi home cooks tried new recipes and dusted off some old ones in the past year, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
I recruited a small sampling of folks who have been featured as a Cook of the Week in the Journal, as well as other foodies, to share some of the recipes they used this past year.
Here are some of their favorites.
CREAMY GARLIC TUSCAN SALMON
(Katie Scarlett)
2 teaspoons olive oil
3 salmon fillets
Salt and pepper
2 tablespoons butter
5 cloves garlic, finely diced
1 small yellow onion, diced
5 ounces jarred sun-dried tomatoes in oil, drained
1/3 cup vegetable broth
1 3/4 cups heavy cream
3 cups baby spinach leaves
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley
Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Season the salmon on both sides with salt and pepper, and sear in the hot pan, flesh-side down first, for 5 minutes on each side, or until cooked to your liking. Once salmon fillets are cooked, remove from the pan and set aside.
In the same pan, melt the butter in the remaining cooking juices. Add garlic and saute until fragrant (about 1 minute). Add onion and cook until translucent. Add the sun-dried tomatoes and saute for 1 to 2 minutes so they release their flavors. Add the vegetable broth, and allow the sauce to reduce down slightly.
Reduce heat to low, add the heavy cream, and bring to a gentle simmer while stirring occasionally. Season the cream sauce with salt and pepper. Add spinach and allow it to wilt in the sauce, then add the Parmesan. Allow cream sauce to simmer another minute until cheese melts through.
Return salmon fillets to the pan; sprinkle with parsley, and spoon the sauce over each fillet.
PESTO SHRIMP GNOCCHI
(Amy Harris)
1 pound raw shrimp, 31 to 40 count
1/4 cup pesto
2 cloves garlic, minced
Zest of 1/2 lemon
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1/4 cup chicken broth or dry white wine
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1 pound uncooked potato gnocchi
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper
Freshly chopped parsley (optional)
If shrimp are frozen, run them under cool water until they’re fully thawed. Peel shrimp and remove tails.
Combine pesto, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, chicken broth and cream in a deep skillet over medium heat. Once the sauce starts to gently bubble, stir in the gnocchi. Cover the pan and cook for 5 minutes. The gnocchi cooks right in the sauce and the starch released thickens it.
Give the gnocchi a stir, then stir in shrimp. Cook for another minute, covered, then stir, cover and cook for another minute. Let it cook uncovered for another minute or two, stirring often, until the shrimp are fully cooked through.
Just before serving, stir in the Parmesan cheese and season salt and pepper. Sprinkle with parsley, if desired.
Note: Amy Harris uses frozen cauliflower gnocchi from Trader Joe’s.
RED VELVET POUND CAKE
(Juanita Floyd)
CAKE
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, room temperature
2 1/2 sticks salted butter, room temperature
3 cups granulated sugar
6 large eggs, room temperature
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
3 cups cake flour
1/4 cup cocoa powder
1/4 cup buttermilk, room temperature
1 to 3 teaspoons red food coloring
CREAM CHEESE FROSTING
4 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
2 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar
2 tablespoons milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine cream cheese and butter until smooth, about 3 minutes. Gradually add the sugar and mix until light and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition, followed by the vanilla. Slowly add the cake flour and cocoa powder. Mix until combined.
Remove bowl from stand mixer and pour in the buttermilk. Mix by hand until just incorporated. Use a rubber spatula to scrape the sides of the bowl to get every last bit of ingredient incorporated. Fold in the food coloring, 1 teaspoon at a time, until the desired color is reached.
Pour batter into a large greased and floured Bundt pan (there should be 1 1/2 inches between the batter and the top of the pan). Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour to 1 hour and 20 minutes (check for doneness at 1 hour) or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out with a few crumbs, but no wet batter.
Allow cake to cool to room temperature before inverting on a plate.
For the frosting, beat together cream cheese, confectioners’ sugar, milk and vanilla. Drizzle over the top of cooled cake.
CRESCENT SAUSAGE BITES
(Reta Doughty)
1 pound hot pork or turkey sausage
Salt and pepper
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese
2 packages refrigerated crescent rolls
In a saute pan, brown sausage; drain. Add a dash of salt and pepper. Blend in cream cheese until the cream cheese is melted.
Unroll one package of crescent rolls and place on a baking sheet. Gently press the seams together to seal them. Spread the sausage mixture evenly over the crescent roll dough, leaving about a 1/2-inch border along the edges.
Unroll the remaining package of crescent rolls and place on top of the sausage mixture. Press the edges together to seal. Gently press the seams together.
Bake at 375 degrees for about 15 to 20 minutes, or until crescent roll dough is golden brown. Using a pizza cutter, cut into small squares and serve.
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
(Mary Ann Plasencia)
2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
2 sticks butter, softened
3/4 cup granulated sugar
3/4 cup packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 large eggs
6 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips
6 ounces milk chocolate chips
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
Sea salt
Combine flour, baking soda and salt in small bowl. Beat butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar and vanilla extract in large mixer bowl until creamy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Gradually beat in flour mixture. Stir in chocolate chips and nuts. Drop by rounded tablespoon onto ungreased baking sheets.
Bake at 375 degrees for 9 to 11 minutes or until golden brown. After about 5 minutes of baking, sprinkle each cookie with some sea salt, then return to oven to finish baking. Cool on baking sheets for 2 minutes; remove to wire racks to cool completely. Makes about 5 dozen.
KEITH RANDLE’S MEXICAN CORNBREAD
(Reta Doughty)
2/3 cup oil plus more for skillet
1 can creamed corn
1 1/2 cups self-rising corn meal
2 eggs
Chopped jalapeño, to taste
Chopped bell pepper, to taste
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 cup sour cream
1 cup grated cheese, divided
Spray a skillet with cooking spray and heat a little oil in it. Combine corn, corn meal, 2/3 cup oil, eggs, jalapeno, bell pepper, onion and sour cream. Pour half of batter into skillet. Top with half of the cheese. Pour remaining batter over all and top with remaining cheese. Bake at 400 degrees until brown.
MICROWAVE PRALINES
(Reta Doughty)
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup granulated sugar
2 cups pecan halves
1 can condensed milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 stick butter, melted
Combine all ingredients in a glass bowl. Microwave on high for 10 minutes, stirring every 2 minutes. Pour small amounts on wax or parchment paper and let stand 2 to 3 hours.
CREAM CHEESE CHICKEN CHILI
(Reta Doughty)
2 chicken breast halves
1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 can whole kernel corn, undrained
1 can Ro-tel tomatoes, undrained
1 package dry ranch dressing mix
1 teaspoon cumin
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 cup water
1 (8-ounce) block reduced-fat cream cheese
Place chicken in a Crock-Pot. Add beans, corn, tomatoes, ranch dressing mix, cumin, chili powder, onion powder and water. Stir together to mix. Top with cream cheese. Cook on low for 6 to 8 hours. Stir and shred chicken.
ITALIAN SHRIMP PASTA
(Martin Scarlett)
4 ounces spaghetti pasta
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
3 cloves garlic, finely minced
4 ounces Campari tomatoes, cut into thin wedges
1/4 cup chicken broth
1/2 teaspoon granulated chicken bouillon
1/4 pound large shrimp, peeled, deveined and butterflied
3/4 teaspoon salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 teaspoon chopped Italian parsley
Bring a pot of salted water to boil. Cook the spaghetti until al dente, according to package instructions.
In a skillet or pan on medium-low heat, add the oil. Saute the garlic until sizzling but not browned. Add the tomatoes, chicken broth and chicken bouillon. As soon as it bubbles, add the shrimp. Cook and stir until the shrimp are cooked and the tomatoes break down.
Add the spaghetti, salt and a generous dose of black pepper. Stir to combine well. Turn off the heat. Top the shrimp pasta with chopped parsley and serve immediately. Serves 2.
BLUEBERRY CRUNCH COOKIES
(Amy Harris)
1 box Betty Crocker blueberry muffin mix (with the can of blueberries in it)
1/3 cup granulated sugar
1/3 cup brown sugar
1/3 cup self-rising flour
1 egg
1 stick butter, melted
3/4 cup old-fashioned oats
Combine cake mix, sugars, flour, egg, butter and oatmeal. Rinse and drain the can of blueberries and fold them into the batter.
Drop dough by rounded tablespoon about 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake at 350 degrees for about 14 minutes.
POOR MAN’S BURNT ENDS
(Beau Hill)
1 (3-pound) chuck roast
4 tablespoons sweet rib rub
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup barbecue sauce
Heat a smoker to 275° degrees. Season your chuck roast liberally on all sides with rib rub. Insert a temperature probe into the thickest part of the chuck roast and place the roast on the smoker.
Smoke the roast until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Wrap the chuck roast in aluminum foil and return to the smoker until the internal temperature is 195 degrees, about 1 hour.
Remove the wrapped roast from the smoker and allow to rest for 15 to 20 minutes. Cut into 3/4 inch cubes and transfer to a disposable aluminum pan. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup brown sugar and drizzle with most of the barbecue sauce, reserving a couple of tablespoons for later. Toss to coat all the burnt ends with the sauce.
Place the pan on the grill, close the lid and cook for an additional 1 1/2 to 2 hours, or until the sauce is thickened and the burnt ends are tender. Remove from the smoker and serve.
YUMMY HONEY CHICKEN KEBABS
(Martin Scarlett)
1/4 cup vegetable oil
1/3 cup honey
1/3 cup soy sauce
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
10 chicken tenderloins, each cut in 3 pieces
2 cloves garlic
5 small onions, cut into 2 inch pieces
2 bell peppers, cut into 2 inch pieces
Fresh whole mushrooms
Zucchini, sliced
In a large bowl, whisk together oil, honey, soy sauce and pepper. Before adding chicken, reserve a small amount of marinade to brush onto kabobs while cooking. Place the chicken, garlic, onions and peppers in the bowl, and marinate in the refrigerator at least 2 hours (the longer the better).
Preheat the grill to high heat.
Drain marinade from the chicken and vegetables, and discard marinade. Thread chicken and vegetables alternately onto the skewers.
Lightly oil the grill grate. Place the skewers on the grill. Cook for 12 to 15 minutes, until chicken juices run clear. Turn and brush frequently with reserved marinade.
CHICKEN AND ANDOUILLE GUMBO
(Janet Bland)
1 (3-pound) whole chicken
8 ounces andouille sausage
1/2 cup oil
1/2 cup flour
2 medium onions, chopped
2 bell peppers, chopped
3 celery stalks, chopped
4 or 5 garlic cloves, smashed
6 cups chicken stock
2 cups sliced okra
1/2 cup chopped green onions, plus more for garnish
1 teaspoon fresh thyme or 1/3 teaspoon dried
1 tablespoon Worchestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon cayenne
Salt (optional)
Filé powder (optional)
Roast the chicken at 350 degrees until tender, reserving pan drippings. Debone and skin chicken. Set meat aside. Pour off any fat in reserved pan drippings. Make 6 cups of broth with skin, bones, drippings if you have them, and water. Bring to boil, turn down to simmer until you have a rich broth.
Halve the sausage lengthwise and slice it crosswise to about 1/3-inch thick. To avoid excess fat, simmer andouille in water until fat melts. Remove from water. You’ll lose a little flavor but a lot of fat. Brown andouille in a hot skillet. Set aside.
Heat oil in a cast iron or other heavy pot. When almost smoking, add flour and stir constantly over medium-high heat until your roux is the color of peanut butter or darker, 10 to 15 minutes.
Add onion, bell pepper and celery to the hot roux to halt the browning. Cook on medium heat 5 minutes, Add the andouille and cook 3 minutes. Add garlic. Stir in stock, 1 cup at a time. Bring to boil, reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes.
Brown the okra quickly with a little oil in a hot skillet. Add okra and green onions to gumbo. Add thyme, Worcestershire sauce, cayenne, reserved chicken, and salt, if using. Simmer on low, stirring occasionally, for an hour or so. Skim off any fat that appears.
Garnish with more chopped green onions. Top with filé powder, if desired. Can be served with or without rice.