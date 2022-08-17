TUPELO – In 2019, Tom Dunn was managing the Applebee's in Tupelo, and two of his right-hand people were bartenders Michelle Raper and Darby Dabbs.
One day, the three of them got a crazy idea in their heads: to start their own place.
So they did.
In early March 2020, they opened Lone Star Schooner Bar & Grill on North Gloster in Tupelo. Dunn came up with the name, as a nod to his Texas roots.
"Darby and I both said, 'How are we going to make it with a Texas bar in Mississippi?'" Raper said. "We both thought he was crazy at first, but it turned out to be great."
Business was brisk until COVID came along two weeks later and shut them down.
"We were a brand new restaurant, not on Tupelo2Go, no website," Dunn said. "The only way we survived was to put a stupid little video on Facebook. We shot it in one take. It's brilliant, if I do say so myself. It's got humor, it's got drama, it's got everything."
"We knew we were in trouble," Raper said. "So we made the video funny. It put us on the map."
Lone Star, which is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, serves about 150 people at lunch every day and 300 for dinner on a busy night.
The business partners – Dabbs left the restaurant a couple of weeks ago to marry and move to Indiana – wanted to keep the menu simple: burgers, seafood and Philly cheesesteak sandwiches.
"The only place that sells a Philly is in the mall, so we knew it would be marketable," Dunn said.
"We were just going to have the sandwich at first, but I came up with Philly fries and Philly nachos," Raper said.
And while anything with Philly in the name is popular on the menu, the restaurants best-sellers are the Smash Burger and the $2 Tacos.
The burger is two ground beef patties with American cheese and bacon served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on the side.
The tacos come in two flavors. One is either a hard or soft tortilla filled with sour cream, seasoned ground beef, onions, lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese. The other is a wonton taco shell filled with diced grilled chicken in Korean chili topped with slaw and a spicy Asian sauce.
"Everything we make – even our sauces – is made in-house," Raper said. "And everything is cooked to order. We don't do anything ahead of time."
The other menu item that's popular is ice-cold beer. Lone Star serves beer in schooner glasses that have been chilled in an ice cream freezer.
"The small schooner glasses we stared with were all vintage," Dunn said. "I got on eBay and ordered 88 of them from different vendors. We would pay up to to $20 for one glass. After about a month, they were being lost or stolen. I think I bought some of my own glasses back on eBay from a guy who stole them from here. Now, Libby makes the 12-ounce schooner again, so we've retired the vintage glasses."
Dunn said most of Lone Star's customers are regulars, and that's what makes the restaurant unique.
"We have people who come in here every day for lunch," he said. "We have some who come in here for lunch and dinner every day."
Several of the menu items are named for those regulars or the employees who came up with them, Raper said.
"People are always saying, 'You should fix this or try this on the menu,'" she said. "Almost every menu item has someone's name on it."
The restaurant doesn't have a specific demographic. Customers are professionals, laborers, millennials, families and veterans.
"People say they just like coming here, hanging out here," Raper said.
"We're successful because of the triangle effect," Dunn said. "Service, food and atmosphere. You have to have all three or you won't survive."
At the beginning of 2021, Lone Star began offering live music from local artists on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, and karaoke on Wednesdays. During lunch, they play hits from the '60s and '70s.
"You can see people singing along at lunch, tapping their feet," Raper said. "It brings back memories."
The restaurant has 10 TVs (and shows every NFL game being played on Sundays), four booths, 13 tables, 18 bar seats, and four patio tables. There are 28 employees, including Dunn and Raper.
"Everybody's family here," Raper said. "We take care of each other. We're really proud of this place."
